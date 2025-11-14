 Applied Materials sees weaker China spending in 2026 on tighter U.S. curbs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Applied Materials sees weaker China spending in 2026 on tighter U.S. curbs

Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 09:02
A smartphone with a displayed Applied Materials logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A smartphone with a displayed Applied Materials logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Applied Materials said on Thursday it expects spending on chipmaking equipment in China to fall in 2026 as tighter U.S. export controls limit its market access, with overall revenue projected to be stronger in the second half of the year.
 
While tighter U.S. export curbs are expected to dampen demand, strong memory output tied to surging AI investments is likely to help partially offset the impact.
 

Related Article

Shares fell more than 4 percent in after-hours trading.
 
Last month, the company forecast a $600 million hit to fiscal 2026 revenue following the U.S. expansion of export restrictions, which complicates shipments of certain products and services to China-based customers.
 
The company said about $110 million worth of products affected by an affiliate rule that was later suspended after talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were not shipped in the fourth quarter. They will ship in the three months to January and are included in the forecast.
 
The company forecast current-quarter revenue of $6.85 billion, plus or minus $500 million. Analysts on average expect revenue of $6.76 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.
 
"The impact of these restrictions was equivalent to about 10 percent of the China market in fiscal 2024 and more than double that amount in fiscal 2025," CFO Brice Hill said.
 
Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson said the company can no longer supply China's memory chip and older-generation chipmaking markets due to tighter U.S. controls, but does not expect major new limits on shipments to the country.
 
The company previously had said the new rule would make it more difficult to export some products and supply specific parts and services to some China-based customers without a license.
 
"Our customers are indicating to us that wafer fab equipment spending is likely to accelerate beginning in the second half of calendar 2026," Hill said.
 
Excluding one-off items, the company forecast profit per share of $2.18, plus or minus 20 cents, higher than estimates of $2.13. 

Reuters
tags Applied Materials United States China

More in World

BBC apologizes to Trump over its misleading edit, but says there's no basis for a defamation claim

India installs its first envoy in North Korea since pandemic

Trump gov't directs visa officers to mull obesity, diabetes, other conditions as reasons to deny visas: Report

Striking Boeing workers approve labor deal, ending 101-day-long walkout

JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg is running for a U.S. House seat in New York

Related Stories

onsemi to invest $1 billion in Gyeonggi research center

U.S. companies vie for dominance in chip equipment production

Applied Materials probed for sending chip equipment to China through Korea

Applied Materials offers better equipment for finding chip defects

North American firms make investment commitments to Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)