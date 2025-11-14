Applied Materials sees weaker China spending in 2026 on tighter U.S. curbs

Applied Materials said on Thursday it expects spending on chipmaking equipment in China to fall in 2026 as tighter U.S. export controls limit its market access, with overall revenue projected to be stronger in the second half of the year.While tighter U.S. export curbs are expected to dampen demand, strong memory output tied to surging AI investments is likely to help partially offset the impact.Shares fell more than 4 percent in after-hours trading.Last month, the company forecast a $600 million hit to fiscal 2026 revenue following the U.S. expansion of export restrictions, which complicates shipments of certain products and services to China-based customers.The company said about $110 million worth of products affected by an affiliate rule that was later suspended after talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were not shipped in the fourth quarter. They will ship in the three months to January and are included in the forecast.The company forecast current-quarter revenue of $6.85 billion, plus or minus $500 million. Analysts on average expect revenue of $6.76 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG."The impact of these restrictions was equivalent to about 10 percent of the China market in fiscal 2024 and more than double that amount in fiscal 2025," CFO Brice Hill said.Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson said the company can no longer supply China's memory chip and older-generation chipmaking markets due to tighter U.S. controls, but does not expect major new limits on shipments to the country.The company previously had said the new rule would make it more difficult to export some products and supply specific parts and services to some China-based customers without a license."Our customers are indicating to us that wafer fab equipment spending is likely to accelerate beginning in the second half of calendar 2026," Hill said.Excluding one-off items, the company forecast profit per share of $2.18, plus or minus 20 cents, higher than estimates of $2.13.Reuters