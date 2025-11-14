 Israel says militants have returned remains of 1 of the last 4 hostages in Gaza
Israel says militants have returned remains of 1 of the last 4 hostages in Gaza

Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 09:02
Israeli troops are seen near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel on Sept. 30. [AP/YONHAP]

Israel said Thursday that militants have handed over the body of one of the last four remaining hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that launched the war in Gaza.
 
Israel identified the returned body as that of Meny Godard, who was abducted from Kibbutz Be'eri in southern Israel. His wife, Ayelet, was killed during the attack.
 

The armed wings of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad said Godard's body was recovered in southern Gaza.
 
Since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 10, the remains of 25 hostages have been returned to Israel. There are still three more in Gaza that need to be recovered and handed over.
 
Godard was a professional soccer player before enlisting in the Israeli military and serving in the 1973 Mideast War, according to Kibbutz Be’eri. He served in a variety of different positions in the kibbutz, including at its printing press.
 
Israel has been releasing 15 Palestinian bodies for the remains of each hostage as part of the ceasefire agreement. The Gaza Health Ministry said the total number of remains received so far is 315.
 
Hamas has said recovering bodies is complicated by the widespread devastation in Gaza. Israel has pushed to speed up the returns and in certain cases has said the remains were not those of hostages.
 
This undated photo provided by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum shows hostage Meny Godard, who was abducted and brought to Gaza in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023. [AP/YONHAP]

Under the ceasefire deal, Hamas returned 20 living hostages to Israel on Oct. 13. The further exchanges of the dead are the central component of the initial phase of the U.S.-brokered agreement which requires Hamas to return all hostage remains as quickly as possible. The exchanges have gone ahead even as Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating other terms of the deal.
 
Israeli officials have accused Hamas of handing over partial remains in some instances and staging the discovery of bodies in others.
 
Hamas has accused Israel of opening fire at civilians and restricting the flow of humanitarian aid into the territory. The number of casualties has dropped since the ceasefire took effect, but officials in Gaza have continued to report deaths from strikes, while Israel has said that soldiers have also been killed in militant attacks.
 
Health officials in Gaza have said identifying the remains handed over by Israel is complicated by a lack of DNA testing kits.
 
With just three hostages left, the sides are close to wrapping up the first phase of the ceasefire.
 
Red Cross convoy carrying the body of a person believed to be a deceased hostage handed over by Hamas militants makes its way toward the border crossing with Israel, to be transferred to Israeli authorities, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Nov. 13. [AP/YONHAP]

The next parts of the 20-point plan call for creating an international stabilization force, forming a technocratic Palestinian government and disarming Hamas.
 
The fragile agreement aims to wind down the war that was triggered by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage.
 
Israel responded with a sweeping military offensive that has killed more than 69,100 Palestinians in Gaza, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals, maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by independent experts.

AP
