 JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg is running for a U.S. House seat in New York
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 09:16
Jack Schlossberg arrives at the JFK Library, on May 4, in Boston. [AP/YONHAP]

John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg is running for the U.S. House of Representatives next year, announcing Tuesday that he’s seeking a congressional seat in New York City that will be vacated by longtime Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler.
 
Schlossberg, 32, is a sardonic social media personality with a large following and storied political roots. In a video, he said the district covering a core chunk of Manhattan "should have a representative who can harness the creativity, energy and drive of this district and translate that into political power in Washington."
 

Nadler, who is serving his 17th term in Congress, announced in September that he will not run for reelection next year after decades in office, suggesting to The New York Times that a younger Democratic lawmaker in his seat “can maybe do better, can maybe help us more.”
 
Several possible successors have emerged for the solidly Democratic district, including Micah Lasher, a former aide to Nadler and current New York state lawmaker with deep experience in government. The district stretches from Union Square to the top of Central Park, including the wealthy Upper East Side and Upper West Side neighborhoods.
 
In his campaign video, Schlossberg took aim at President Donald Trump and Republican governance in Washington, saying “It’s a crisis at every level.”
 
“We deserve better, and we can do better, and it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives,” he said.
 
Schlossberg has cultivated his online presence with frequent posts weighing in on national political issues, including taking aim at his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump administration's health and human services secretary who's been a vocal vaccine skeptic.
 
Last month, Schlossberg posted on Instagram an image of a Halloween costume for “MAHA Man,” in reference to Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again message and described it as including such things as measles.

