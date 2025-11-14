Trump gov't directs visa officers to mull obesity, diabetes, other conditions as reasons to deny visas: Report

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told overseas diplomatic missions that the United States will consider obesity, diabetes, cancer and other health conditions as grounds to deny visas, a report said Thursday, as President Donald Trump's administration seeks to reduce immigration.Citing a Nov. 6 State Department cable, The Washington Post reported that Rubio told U.S. consulates and embassies about the directive — a move expected to toughen screening procedures for visa applicants, including Koreans seeking educational, business and other opportunities in the United States.The directive was issued under the "public charge" rule — a U.S. immigration law under which visas or green cards can be denied if an applicant is expected to become primarily dependent on the U.S. government for subsistence."You must consider an applicant's health," the cable read, according to the newspaper."Certain medical conditions — including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and mental health conditions — can require hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of care."It also suggested that visa officers consider obesity when deciding whether to issue visas, saying that it can cause sleep apnea, high blood pressure and clinical depression, the daily said.The department's guidance also calls on visa officers to consider applicants as ineligible for entry into the U.S. for other reasons, including whether they are beyond retirement age and how many dependents, such as children or elderly parents, they have, among other factors.Under Trump's "America First" policy, his administration has moved to toughen immigration rules and tightened border security, while vowing to reduce any waste of taxpayers' money.Yonhap