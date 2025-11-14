 Ukrainian air defence units defend Kyiv against 'massive' attack, mayor says
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 09:02
A truck with mounted anti-aircraft cannon, of the of 127th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, fires towards Russian drones and missiles during an overnight shift, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on July 2. Photo handout from Press Service of the 127th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Ukrainian air defence units were in action in Kyiv early on Friday in what Mayor Vitali Klitschko described as a "massive" Russian attack on the capital.
 
A series of explosions were heard in the city.
 

Ukraine's air force reported that Russian missiles were targeting Kyiv and several other regions. 
 

 

Reuters
tags Ukraine Russia Kyiv

