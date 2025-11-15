The 'gim' that keeps on giving: South Jeolla hits agro-fishery export high driven by seaweed
Published: 15 Nov. 2025, 07:00
South Jeolla’s agro-fishery exports hit an all-time high this year as the global popularity of Korean pop culture and food continued to lift demand for seaweed and other local products, with a turbo boost from the animated Netflix film "KPop Demon Hunters."
The province produces more than 90 percent of Korea’s domestically sourced seaweed, including gim, the dried seaweed used for gimbap (rice rolls).
The province exported $664.29 million worth of agricultural and fishery goods from January to September, according to South Jeolla officials on Friday. The figure rose 15.3 percent from the same period last year, which was $576.17 million, nearly double the national growth rate of 8.2 percent. Officials expect the province to reach $900 million in exports by the end of 2025, surpassing last year’s record of $760 million.
Exports of fishery products, led by gim, reached $421.63 million, up 18.1 percent. Global demand for Korean food also pushed exports of agricultural items such as rice, pears and bell peppers to $73.86 million, a 47.3 percent jump. Processed goods such as beverages, citron tea and snacks totaled $107.41 million, an 8.4 percent increase.
Gim drove much of the growth. Exports from South Jeolla reached $337.44 million, up 22.4 percent from a year earlier. Shipments to China, in particular, surged 84 percent. Gim accounted for 50.8 percent of all agro-fishery exports from the province this year.
By country, Japan imported $167.67 million of South Jeolla products, followed by the United States at $120.95 million and China at $103.14 million. Nationwide, Korea exported $882.33 million of gim through September, up 14 percent. After logging $997 million in exports last year, Korea is now on track to surpass $1 billion in such exports this year.
South Jeolla produces more than 80 percent of the gim grown in Korea. Its tidal flats — 90.4 percent of which are recognized as Unesco natural heritage sites — provide optimal conditions for the industry. Historical accounts say gim farming began in 1640 in the coastal city of Gwangyang, where Kim Yeo-ik developed the cultivation method. The word “gim” originated when King Injo (1595-1649) tasted the product and named it after Kim, according to lore.
Korean gim has grown beyond its role as a simple side dish, finding a global audience as a versatile ingredient and snack. Producers have developed products tailored to local tastes, including bugak, made by deep-frying gim, and flavored gim with wasabi or cheese.
Media from and about Korea has also boosted interest. In "KPop Demon Hunters," characters were seen eating gimbap, which sparked curiosity overseas and helped drive demand for gim.
Surging global demand has pushed prices higher in Korea. According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, the average retail price for a pack of 10 dried gim sheets stands at 1,358 won ($1), remaining in the 1,300 won range since June 2024. Prices have climbed 46 percent — or 428 won — since early 2023, just before frozen gimbap products in the United States began gaining popularity.
Shin Hyun-gon, South Jeolla’s director for international cooperation, said gim remains a core growth engine for the province and the nation’s fisheries sector.
“We will reinforce the image of gim as a healthy snack overseas and expand both markets and product ranges through diversification,” Shin said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
