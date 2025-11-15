 'Golden' drops to No. 2 on British Official Chart
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

'Golden' drops to No. 2 on British Official Chart

Published: 15 Nov. 2025, 10:31 Updated: 15 Nov. 2025, 11:38
HUNTR/X from Netflix's animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

HUNTR/X from Netflix's animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

 
"Golden," the smash hit single from the original soundtrack of the Netflix animated film "Kpop Demon Hunters," has fallen to No. 2 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.
 
According to the chart released Friday, "Golden," sung by Korean American artists Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami as the film's fictional girl group HUNTR/X, ceded the top position to Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia."
 

Related Article

 
"Golden" had held No. 1 for 10 nonconsecutive weeks and has remained on the chart for 21 straight weeks since debuting at No. 93 in June.
 
Among other songs from the animation soundtrack, "How It's Done" ranked 10th, followed by "What It Sounds Like" at 14th.
 
"APT." (2024), a collaborative single by Blackpink's Rose and global pop icon Bruno Mars, ranked 86th, extending its run to 56 consecutive weeks.
 
K-pop girl group Le Sserafim ranked No. 95 with its new release "Spaghetti."

Yonhap
tags Golden Kpop Demon Hunters British Official Chart

More in K-pop

'Golden' drops to No. 2 on British Official Chart

Despite rumors, former EXO member Kris Wu not dead, authorities say

Le Sserafim's agency warns it will take legal action against 'malicious posts'

Spotify House Seoul event features global artists and immersive experiences

Composer and K-pop pioneer seeks Komca presidency

Related Stories

'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' tops British Official chart

'Golden' tops Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 for 3rd week

'Golden' tops British chart for sixth week

'Golden' remains at No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100

'Golden' singer EJAE signs with U.S. agency WME
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)