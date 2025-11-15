'Golden' drops to No. 2 on British Official Chart

"Golden," the smash hit single from the original soundtrack of the Netflix animated film "Kpop Demon Hunters," has fallen to No. 2 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.According to the chart released Friday, "Golden," sung by Korean American artists Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami as the film's fictional girl group HUNTR/X, ceded the top position to Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia.""Golden" had held No. 1 for 10 nonconsecutive weeks and has remained on the chart for 21 straight weeks since debuting at No. 93 in June.Among other songs from the animation soundtrack, "How It's Done" ranked 10th, followed by "What It Sounds Like" at 14th."APT." (2024), a collaborative single by Blackpink's Rose and global pop icon Bruno Mars, ranked 86th, extending its run to 56 consecutive weeks.K-pop girl group Le Sserafim ranked No. 95 with its new release "Spaghetti."Yonhap