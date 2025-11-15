Colby praises Korea as 1st non-NATO treaty ally to commit to 3.5% of GDP defense spending

A senior Pentagon official on Friday praised Korea as the first non-NATO treaty ally that has committed to increasing defense spending to 3.5 percent of its GDP, highlighting the Trump administration's desire to work with "partnerships" rather than "dependencies."Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby made the remarks during an event celebrating the Korean National Day and Armed Forces Day in Washington, casting the Seoul-Washington alliance as a "forward-looking" one, which he said is "very important" as the United States seeks to reinforce its own military."I would fully underscore what Ambassador Kang said [...] that South Korea is indeed a model ally, and today, it's especially fitting to say so as President Lee and the Republic of Korea have put their effort, their money, their seriousness and their commitment where their mouth is," Colby said."South Korea is now the first treaty ally of the U.S. outside of NATO to commit to the 3.5 percent standard that President Trump has set at the Hague summit," he added.His remarks followed a speech by new Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Kang Kyung-wha, who described the bilateral relationship as a "model" alliance.Seoul has committed to the defense spending target following the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in June, where its members committed to spending at least 3.5 percent of GDP annually on core defense expenditures by 2035, and up to 1.5 percent of GDP on other defense-linked areas.Colby underlined the importance of allies playing their role as partners rather than relying on the United States for their defense."Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, we are rebuilding the American military. We are projecting strength and confidence, but we are doing so in a way that is clear-eyed, realistic and putting America's interests first albeit in a way that works with others," he said."And critical to that is working with [...] allies that are not dependencies, but are partnerships."The Pentagon has been calling for allies in the Indo-Pacific to bolster its own defense and contribute more to "collective defense" in the region, as Washington seeks to counter the "pacing threat" from an increasingly assertive China.In response, Korea has expressed its will to bolster defense spending and undertake greater security responsibilities through various efforts, including its push to secure conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines and retake wartime operational control from Washington.Colby ended his speech by expressing his hope for a studier alliance."Our salute of the Department of War, on behalf of Secretary Hegseth, to you, to your country and to the future of our storied alliance that is on an even stronger and firmer footing than it was before," he said.Yonhap