Fire breaks out at E-Land logistics center in Cheonan, no injuries reported
Published: 15 Nov. 2025, 09:34
A fire broke out early Saturday morning at the E-Land logistics center in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, sending thick black smoke into the sky but causing no injuries, authorities said.
The blaze began at about 6:10 a.m. at the four-story facility in the city’s Dongnam District. Fire officials initially issued a Level 1 response at 6:15 a.m. but raised it to Level 2 at 7:01 a.m. as flames spread.
A total of 129 firefighters and 63 vehicles were deployed from the Cheonan and Asan fire stations to battle the blaze.
Although no one was reported injured, the large quantity of clothing and other goods stored inside the logistics center made containment difficult, officials said.
At 7:20 a.m., the Cheonan city government issued an emergency alert urging nearby residents to evacuate the area and advising drivers to take alternate routes.
An official said the first and second floors had already been completely destroyed.
“We are currently focused on extinguishing the flames on the third and fourth floors,” the official said, cautioning that full suppression would take time.
