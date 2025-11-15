 Major pipeline failure in Paju leaves 170,000 households without water
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Major pipeline failure in Paju leaves 170,000 households without water

Published: 15 Nov. 2025, 10:25
This screen capture from a JTBC broadcast shows Paju residents queuing to recieve water on Friday evening. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

This screen capture from a JTBC broadcast shows Paju residents queuing to recieve water on Friday evening. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Large parts of Paju, Gyeonggi, remain without water after a major transmission pipe ruptured Friday morning, cutting supply to roughly 170,000 households and triggering long lines for bottled water across the city.
 
The rupture occurred around 6 a.m. Friday during construction work on the lower Han River’s fourth-phase water-supply system. The failure of a 1-meter-wide (3.3-foot-wide) pipeline forced officials to shut nearby valves, immediately stopping the flow of water to the Gyoha and Wollong reservoirs, which supply most of Paju's central and western districts.
 

Related Article

 
The Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water) completed emergency repairs shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, but reservoir levels remain too low for normal services to resume. Water began entering the reservoirs again early Saturday, though the city warned that supply will return gradually and may initially be discolored.
 
As of 3 a.m., levels at the Gyoha reservoir stood at 3 meters and the Wollong reservoir at 1.65 meters. Flushing and water-quality stabilization will start once both reach 4 meters, the city said. Paju expects water to return first to Geumchon-dong around midday, with other areas following later in the afternoon.
 
Paju issued its first emergency alert at 12:23 p.m. on Friday — warning of a 1 p.m. shutdown — which left many scrambling without stored water. Long lines formed at Gyoha Library and Paju Stadium, where the city distributed boxes of water. Convenience stores and supermarkets quickly sold out, prompting many residents to turn to early-morning online delivery services.
 
The city said it will reimburse bottled-water purchases. Broader compensation will be handled by K-water, with detailed procedures to be announced once service is fully restored.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Paju water

More in Social Affairs

Major pipeline failure in Paju leaves 170,000 households without water

Fire breaks out at E-Land logistics center in Cheonan, no injuries reported

Court demands clarity from Cuckoo Electronics in lawsuit against Kim Soo-hyun

Despite rumors, former EXO member Kris Wu not dead, authorities say

Man who livestreamed sexual assault gets sentence reduced from eight to five years

Related Stories

Families of abductees plan anti-Pyongyang leaflet launch Wednesday

Edinburgh Fringe-inspired book and culture fair to launch in Paju in September

Man from Cameroon arrested for beating girlfriend, taking son

Korea reports first highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year

Explosion during artillery drill in Gyeonggi injures ten
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)