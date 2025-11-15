Singer, actor Nana subdues armed intruder after early-morning break-in: Police
Published: 15 Nov. 2025, 12:15 Updated: 15 Nov. 2025, 12:17
An armed man who broke into the home of singer and actor Im Jin-ah, better known by her stage name Nana, was detained Saturday after being subdued by the actor and her mother, police said.
According to police, a man in his 30s allegedly broke into the property in Guri, Gyeonggi, at around 6 a.m. He was carrying a weapon and demanded money from the residents.
Nana and her mother overpowered the intruder after a physical confrontation before calling police. The suspect required hospital treatment and is now being questioned by police.
Nana debuted as a member of K-pop girl group After School before establishing herself as an actor, appearing in television dramas including "Kill It" (2019), "Justice" (2019) and the Netflix series "Glitch" (2022).
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
