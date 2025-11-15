 Singer, actor Nana subdues armed intruder after early-morning break-in: Police
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Singer, actor Nana subdues armed intruder after early-morning break-in: Police

Published: 15 Nov. 2025, 12:15 Updated: 15 Nov. 2025, 12:17
Singer and actor Im Jin-ah, better known by her stage name Nana [NEWS1]

Singer and actor Im Jin-ah, better known by her stage name Nana [NEWS1]

 
An armed man who broke into the home of singer and actor Im Jin-ah, better known by her stage name Nana, was detained Saturday after being subdued by the actor and her mother, police said.
 
According to police, a man in his 30s allegedly broke into the property in Guri, Gyeonggi, at around 6 a.m. He was carrying a weapon and demanded money from the residents.
 

Related Article

 
Nana and her mother overpowered the intruder after a physical confrontation before calling police. The suspect required hospital treatment and is now being questioned by police.
 
Nana debuted as a member of K-pop girl group After School before establishing herself as an actor, appearing in television dramas including "Kill It" (2019), "Justice" (2019) and the Netflix series "Glitch" (2022).


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Nana After School home invasion robbery

More in Social Affairs

Singer, actor Nana subdues armed intruder after early-morning break-in: Police

Major pipeline failure in Paju leaves 170,000 households without water

Fire breaks out at E-Land logistics center in Cheonan, no injuries reported

Court demands clarity from Cuckoo Electronics in lawsuit against Kim Soo-hyun

Despite rumors, former EXO member Kris Wu not dead, authorities say

Related Stories

Singer, actor Nana to release first solo album 'Seventh Heaven 16'

Former After School member Lizzy to stand trial for drunk driving

Actor Park Su-young booked for driving under the influence

Weeekly's 'After School' is No. 3 on Spotify K-Pop ranking

Korea to expand education, after-school care programs to support working parents
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)