 Satuday's fortune: Cooperation and open-mindedness pave the way for smoother days ahead
Published: 15 Nov. 2025, 05:00
Leeteuk of Super Junior fame was born in the Year of the Pig. On Saturday, he should relax through hobbies or light leisure.

On Saturday, quite a few signs will enjoy harmony, laughter and rewarding relationships, while others are urged to stay calm, avoid conflict and think before acting. A couple of signs will find strength in reflection and moderation, with cooperation and open-mindedness paving the way for smoother days ahead. Here are your fortunes for Saturday, Nov. 15.
 
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
 
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Laughter and lighthearted moments abound
🔹 A cheerful day for body and mind alike
🔹 Simply living is already a gain
🔹 Expect pleasant reunions or encounters
🔹 Enjoy a family outing or couple’s trip
🔹 Be prepared for date or leisure expenses
 
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 Every day is the best day to live fully
🔹 Joyful energy fills the home
🔹 Life feels rewarding and balanced
🔹 Your day radiates quiet happiness
🔹 Capture today’s moments in photos
🔹 Cherish time with someone special
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Drink warm tea or water often
🔹 Avoid crowded or noisy places
🔹 Hold back criticism or irritation
🔹 Silence speaks louder than words
🔹 Don’t justify unnecessary trips or meetings
🔹 Keep expectations realistic and light
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t cling to the past — move forward
🔹 Offer guidance or gentle advice
🔹 Cooperation brings warmth and goodwill
🔹 Give back for what you’ve received
🔹 Seek wisdom from experienced voices
🔹 You may feel drawn to someone older
 
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Everyone’s connected by a few degrees
🔹 Great things start with promising beginnings
🔹 Step forward and show your leadership
🔹 Family ties bring comfort and strength
🔹 Feel fulfillment and purpose in what you do
🔹 You’re the star of your own story today
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South
🔹 Small streams form mighty rivers
🔹 Family is your greatest wealth
🔹 Harmony at home anchors happiness
🔹 Unite and share responsibility
🔹 Good things attract helping hands
🔹 Meet friends or attend gatherings joyfully
 
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid interference — trust and observe
🔹 Maintain balance between two sides
🔹 Discard prejudice and fixed ideas
🔹 Simplicity outweighs perfection
🔹 Express individuality over trends
🔹 Envy fades — focus on your own lane
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 You may receive gratitude or appreciation
🔹 Nothing is wasted — every effort counts
🔹 Small things unite into great outcomes
🔹 Expect an invitation or happy reunion
🔹 Travel restores your spirit and energy
🔹 Your charisma and aura draw attention
 
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Reflection | 🧭 North
🔹 Let children or juniors handle household matters
🔹 Watch quietly — avoid overinvolvement
🔹 Stay detached and think logically
🔹 Over-giving can lead to entitlement
🔹 Appearances deceive — look deeper
🔹 Character outshines looks every time
 
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Mind both body and age when acting
🔹 Hold back sharp words or complaints
🔹 Go with the flow instead of forcing results
🔹 Stay confident yet humble and composed
🔹 Prioritize safety over speed while driving
🔹 Modesty wins more than pride today
 
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Everything seems pleasing and favorable
🔹 Enjoy spending and expect gains in return
🔹 Efforts yield success and satisfaction
🔹 Family is your greatest treasure — cherish them
🔹 You may give or receive heartfelt gifts
🔹 Balance giving and receiving with grace
 
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 The present is brighter than the past
🔹 Spend time with children or loved ones
🔹 You may receive something new or useful
🔹 Choose quality over quantity
🔹 Relax through hobbies or light leisure
🔹 A day for dates or warm family moments
 
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
