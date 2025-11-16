 Overseas stock purchases by Korean retail investors hit record high in November
Overseas stock purchases by Korean retail investors hit record high in November

Published: 16 Nov. 2025, 15:18 Updated: 16 Nov. 2025, 15:22
This photo shows the dealing room of Hana Bank in central Seoul on Nov. 14. [YONHAP]

Korean individual investors' net purchases of overseas stocks reached a new high for a half-month period in November, driven by their aggressive investment patterns, officials said Sunday.
 
Local investors bought a net $3.63 billion worth of foreign stocks in the first 14 days of this month, more than double the $1.77 billion recorded during the same period last month, according to the Korea Securities Depository and the Korea Center for International Finance.
 

While U.S. stocks accounted for the bulk of the purchases, retail investors also acquired $180 million in European shares, $170 million in Hong Kong shares, and $150 million in Chinese shares. Japanese stocks were net sold to the tune of $350 million.
 
Notably, investors net purchased $560 million of Meta Platforms, anticipating a rebound after the stock plunged sharply in a short period, approaching the $600 mark this month.
 
The recent surge in overseas stock purchases has coincided with net sales of domestic stocks by foreign investors.
 
According to the Korea Exchange, foreign investors have engaged in large-scale profit-taking in the Kospi market, recording cumulative net sales of 9.12 trillion won.
 

