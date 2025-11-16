Coffee from a kiosk

A customer places an order at a kiosk inside Starbucks Myeongdong-gil store in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 16. Starbucks Korea announced that it will introduce unmanned ordering machines on a trial basis at about 20 stores in areas with high foreign tourist or general foot traffic, including Myeongdong, Jongno and Gangnam districts and Jeju. It is the first time that Starbucks has launched kiosk ordering systems in Korea. [YONHAP]