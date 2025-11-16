 Lee to meet with conglomerate chiefs to discuss follow-up measures for U.S. trade deal
Published: 16 Nov. 2025, 14:01
President Lee Jae Myung, third from right, poses with Lee Hae-jin, left, Naver's board chairman; SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, second from left; Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, third from left; Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, second from right; and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, right, ahead of their meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 31. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung was set to meet with leaders of key conglomerates later Sunday to discuss follow-up measures following the release of a joint fact sheet on bilateral trade and security agreements with the United States.
 
The meeting comes two days after Seoul and Washington released a joint document outlining agreements reached in their recent summit talks, including Seoul's $350 billion investment plans in the U.S. in exchange for reduced U.S. tariffs from 25 percent to 15 percent.
 

Scheduled to attend the 2 p.m. are Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and several other chief executives of conglomerates, including HD Hyundai and Hanwha, according to the presidential office.
 
In the meeting, Lee is expected to explain the details of the final trade deal and steps that could follow, as well as underscore the need to work together as "one team" in adapting to various changes in the current trade landscape.
 
The Korea-U.S. fact sheet covers core business sectors of the companies whose leaders will attend the meeting, including semiconductors, automobiles, the defense industry and pharmaceuticals.

