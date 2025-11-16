U.S. chief of naval operations visits HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard to discuss cooperation
Published: 16 Nov. 2025, 16:10 Updated: 16 Nov. 2025, 16:46
- YOON SO-YEON
Admiral Daryl Caudle, U.S. chief of naval operations, visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries on Saturday to explore opportunities for naval cooperation under the Korea-U.S. shipbuilding initiative known as MASGA, or Make America Shipbuilding Great Again.
Adm. Caudle was accompanied by Kevin Kim, chargé d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Korea, during his visit to the company’s shipyard in Ulsan, where he met with HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Ki-sun to discuss strengthening bilateral ties in naval shipbuilding and enhancing the U.S. Navy’s operational readiness.
During the meeting, Chung introduced the company’s advanced shipbuilding capabilities and shared ideas for collaboration under the MASGA framework to promote strategic partnerships in defense manufacturing between Korea and the United States, according to the company.
Adm. Caudle was given a tour of HD Hyundai’s commercial shipyard facilities before visiting the company’s Naval Ship Division, where next-generation Aegis destroyers are built. He boarded the ROKS Dasan Jeong Yak-yong, the second Aegis destroyer constructed by HD Hyundai, and was briefed by the commanding officer on the vessel’s combat systems and capabilities. Adm. Caudle also observed the construction of a third Aegis destroyer, scheduled for launch next year, and inspected production lines for other naval vessels.
HD Hyundai is currently restructuring its operations to merge its naval, commercial and mid-sized shipbuilding divisions, including HD Hyundai Mipo, in an effort to create synergies across its shipbuilding business. The company aims to expand exports and deepen defense industry cooperation with global partners, including the United States.
“HD Hyundai will continue supporting the growth of the U.S. shipbuilding industry and enhancing the U.S. Navy’s capabilities,” Chung said. “As blood allies and close friends, we will work together to ensure the success of MASGA.”
HD Hyundai has recently broadened its engagement with the U.S. Navy. In April, U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited the Ulsan shipyard and boarded the ROKS Jeongjo the Great, the first ship of Korea’s next-generation Aegis destroyer class. In March, Chung visited the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where he met with faculty and cadets to discuss research cooperation and the future of maritime security.
With naval forces around the world modernizing their fleets, demand for next-generation destroyers and frigates is steadily rising. Adm. Caudle also visited Hanwha Ocean in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, on Saturday, greeted by Hanwha Ocean CEO Kim Hee-cheul. The two companies also discussed defense partnerships between Korea and the United States, strengthened by navy forces and arms manufacturers.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
