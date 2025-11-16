Comedian Kim Soo-yong collapses during video shoot
Published: 16 Nov. 2025, 13:25
Comedian Kim Soo-yong lost consciousness during a video shoot and was taken to the hospital. He is currently recovering in an intensive care unit.
“Kim collapsed while filming YouTube content on Thursday and was rushed to the emergency room," said his agency Medialab Siso on Sunday. "After undergoing tests and treatment, he has regained consciousness and is now recovering. He can use his phone and speak.”
Emergency responders who arrived at the scene performed CPR and transported Kim to Hanyang University Guri Hospital in Gyeonggi. After regaining consciousness, he was moved to the intensive care unit, where he is expected to undergo further testing.
"He will be focusing on treatment and recovery for the time being," said the agency.
Kim began his entertainment career in 1991 after placing first in the KBS College Comedy Contest. He is part of the seventh class of KBS comedians, alongside Nam Hee-seok, Ji Seok-jin and Kim Yong-man. Recently, he has appeared on the YouTube channel “Jodongari.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)