 Comedian Kim Soo-yong collapses during video shoot
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Comedian Kim Soo-yong collapses during video shoot

Published: 16 Nov. 2025, 13:25
Comedian Kim Soo-yong, left, appearing on YouTube channel "Jodongdari" [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Comedian Kim Soo-yong, left, appearing on YouTube channel "Jodongdari" [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Comedian Kim Soo-yong lost consciousness during a video shoot and was taken to the hospital. He is currently recovering in an intensive care unit.
 
“Kim collapsed while filming YouTube content on Thursday and was rushed to the emergency room," said his agency Medialab Siso on Sunday. "After undergoing tests and treatment, he has regained consciousness and is now recovering. He can use his phone and speak.”
 

Related Article

 
Emergency responders who arrived at the scene performed CPR and transported Kim to Hanyang University Guri Hospital in Gyeonggi. After regaining consciousness, he was moved to the intensive care unit, where he is expected to undergo further testing.
 
"He will be focusing on treatment and recovery for the time being," said the agency.
 
Kim began his entertainment career in 1991 after placing first in the KBS College Comedy Contest. He is part of the seventh class of KBS comedians, alongside Nam Hee-seok, Ji Seok-jin and Kim Yong-man. Recently, he has appeared on the YouTube channel “Jodongari.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Kim Soo-yong comedian

More in Television

Upcoming Disney+ series slammed for prop resembling Nazi medal

Comedian Kim Soo-yong collapses during video shoot

Disney execs applaud Korea's 'ingenuity,' discuss future APAC projects

Friends confront domestic violence in Netflix series 'As You Stood By'

Disney+ turns to shamans, a webtoon and action with a tantalizing Korean lineup in store for next year

Related Stories

Kim Soo-yong, legendary director who led golden age of Korean cinema, dies at 94

Police considering investigation into Park Na-rae after controversial YouTube video

Stop biased appointments for top posts

Stop biased appointments for top posts (KOR)

Comedian Lee Soo-ji gives birth to baby boy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)