Upcoming Disney+ series slammed for prop resembling Nazi medal
Published: 16 Nov. 2025, 14:07
An upcoming Disney+ original series, “The Remarried Empress,” has come under fire for the use of a prop resembling a Nazi medal. The production company has apologized for the oversight.
“The production team takes the gravity of this matter very seriously and sincerely apologizes for the discomfort caused by our failure to properly review specific costume props," Studio N, which is producing the series, said on Saturday in a statement.
"We will carefully and thoroughly carry out the process of replacing the released images and implementing follow-up measures to prevent a recurrence.”
On Nov. 13, Disney+ held its “Original Preview 2025” event in Hong Kong, where it revealed still cuts from “The Remarried Empress,” which is set to premiere in the second half of next year. However, users on X and other social media platforms soon pointed out that a medal worn by a lead actor in the promotional photo closely resembled the third-class gold medal used by Nazi Germany.
A side-by-side comparison revealed similarities in the cross-shaped medal design, the use of white and gold tones, and a red ribbon. Studio N acknowledged the resemblance and admitted that it failed to properly vet the prop before use.
“The Remarried Empress,” based on the web novel of the same name, is a romance fantasy set in a fictional empire. It follows Empress Navier, played by Shin Min-a, as she demands a divorce from Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon), who has fallen for a runaway slave named Rashta (Lee Se-young), and instead seeks to remarry Prince Heinrey (Lee Jong-seok) of the Western Kingdom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
