More in Diplomacy

Despite U.S. 'support,' Korea may face long, arduous road to uranium enrichment

Using South Korean nuclear sub to counter China is 'natural expectation,' says U.S. chief of naval operations

U.S. naval chief visits HD Hyundai, Hanwha shipyards to discuss cooperation

Korean negotiators 'shocked' by unequal U.S. tariff proposal before agreement struck: Policy chief

Senior U.S. diplomat hails joint fact sheet release as opening 'new chapter' in Korea-U.S. alliance