 U.S. naval chief visits HD Hyundai, Hanwha shipyards to discuss cooperation
Published: 16 Nov. 2025, 14:03
Hanwha Ocean CEO Kim Hee-cheol, left, briefs U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, center, on the company's shipbuilding capabilities at a naval ship construction site in Geoje. [YONHAP]

The chief of U.S. naval operations, Adm. Daryl Caudle, has visited the shipyards of Korea's leading shipbuilders — HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean — to discuss shipbuilding cooperation between Seoul and Washington, the companies said Sunday.
 
On Saturday, HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Ki-sun met with Caudle at the company's shipyard in Ulsan, where he briefed the admiral on the company's world-class shipbuilding technologies. The two also exchanged views on advancing the "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again," or "MASGA," initiative, HD Hyundai said in a press release.
 

The MASGA project, led by the Korean government, aims to revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding industry through partnerships with Korean shipbuilders.
 
"We will help enhance U.S. shipbuilding capabilities and strengthen the U.S. Navy's combat readiness, while making every effort to ensure the success of MASGA," Chung was quoted as saying.
 
HD Hyundai said Caudle's visit is expected to accelerate discussions with U.S. counterparts on technological cooperation in naval ship construction and closer supply-chain integration.
 
Later the same day, the admiral also met with officials from Hanwha Ocean at its shipyard in Geoje for similar discussions.
 
Hanwha officials briefed Caudle on the company's plan to expand its business from maintenance, repair and overhaul work on U.S. Navy logistics support vessels to combatant ships and eventually to new-build naval vessel programs, the company said.
 
"Hanwha Ocean aims to remain the U.S. Navy's most reliable partner and a strong contributor to the Korea-U.S. alliance. We are fully prepared to support the MASGA project and its successful implementation," Hanwha Ocean CEO Kim Hee-cheol said.

