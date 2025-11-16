Blaze at Cheonan logistics center nearly out on day 2
Published: 16 Nov. 2025, 13:40 Updated: 16 Nov. 2025, 16:33
Firefighters have been working for two days to extinguish a fire that broke out at the E-Land Fashion logistics center in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Saturday.
The fire started at 6:08 a.m. on the fourth floor of the E-Land Fashion logistics center. A staff member reported the fire to emergency services after smoke was detected and the building’s fire alarm went off, according to the South Chungcheong fire headquarters on Sunday.
“It appears that a staff member called 119 after smoke was spotted on the fourth floor and the fire alarm was triggered," police said Sunday. "The cause of the fire will only be determined once the interior can be accessed after the fire is fully extinguished.”
The fire authorities issued a Level 1 response just seven minutes after the report and upgraded it to Level 2 about 50 minutes later. A total of 150 vehicles and 430 firefighters were mobilized. The flames spread rapidly through the north side of the building — where clothing and footwear were stored — sending thick smoke and fire into the air. Major flames were brought under control by 3:31 p.m., nine and a half hours after the fire broke out, and the alert level was downgraded to Level 1 at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday at 9:51 a.m., the Level 1 alert was lifted.
Currently, firefighters are unable to enter the building due to the risk of rekindling and structural collapse. Parts of the building’s frame have already given out after prolonged exposure to intense heat. Fire crews are now spraying up to 75,000 liters (19,800 gallons) of water per minute from outside while using heavy machinery to dismantle the structure.
The E-Land Fashion logistics center, completed in July 2014, is a four-story building with one basement level and a total floor space of 193,210 square meters (2 million square feet). It can handle up to 50,000 boxes per day and four to five million boxes annually, with the capacity to accommodate 150 cargo trucks at once. With the entire facility nearly destroyed, the damage is expected to be extensive. Authorities estimate that more than 11 million items, including clothing, were stored at the center.
Because the fire broke out before business hours, there were no casualties. Three employees, including security guards on duty at the time, evacuated the building after calling 119.
“Although part of the building has collapsed and we cannot enter, we will continue with suppression efforts,” a fire official said. “It may take more time to fully extinguish the fire, but it is unlikely to spread any further.”
Once the fire is completely out, police plan to conduct a joint investigation with the National Forensic Service to determine the cause.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
