 Fire at Ongjin County power plant fully extinguished after six-hour effort
Published: 16 Nov. 2025, 18:08
Fire breaks out at the Yeongheung Thermal Power Plant in Ongjin County, Incheon, on Nov. 16. [Incheon Fire Headquarters]

A fire that broke out at the Yeongheung Thermal Power Plant in Ongjin County, Incheon, was fully extinguished around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, more than six hours later.
 
According to the Incheon Fire Headquarters, the fire was first reported at 7:59 a.m., when an emergency call was made to report flames inside one of the plant’s turbines.
 

Firefighters deployed 135 personnel and 53 vehicles, including pump trucks, to the scene and were able to bring the main blaze under control by 8:54 a.m.
 
Roughly 25 minutes after the fire broke out, at 8:24 a.m., fire authorities issued a Level 1 response — mobilizing all available personnel from the local fire station — and lifted it at 11:30 a.m. the same day after the situation stabilized.
 
No casualties have been reported so far.
 
Fire officials believe the fire originated on a conveyor belt and spread to the coal transfer tower.
 
“When we arrived, thick black smoke was billowing from the exterior of the building,” a fire official said. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire and assessing the extent of property damage.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
