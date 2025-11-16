Streamer fined for screaming into ears of sleeping sauna customers during broadcast
Published: 16 Nov. 2025, 13:36 Updated: 16 Nov. 2025, 14:16
A YouTuber was fined for disrupting business by waking up sleeping customers during a livestream at a jjimjilbang, or Korean sauna.
The Incheon District Court sentenced the streamer to a fine of 7 million won ($4,800) for obstruction of business.
The man is also currently on trial at the Incheon District Court in a separate case involving charges of producing sexually exploitative content of minors in violation of the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth.
The man was indicted for walking up to sleeping or resting customers at a jjimjilbang in Gyeyang District, Incheon, at 11:46 p.m. on June 26 and yelling into their ears, disrupting business operations for about 20 minutes.
At the time, he was conducting a livestream titled “Waking up all the sleeping customers at a jjimjilbang.” He also shouted at people who looked at him, saying things like “What are you staring at? Mind your own business.”
“The defendant appeared to have been overly fixated on attracting attention with provocative content for his internet broadcast,” the court said. “However, he paid 5 million won in compensation to the sauna owner and reached an amicable settlement, and the victim does not wish to pursue punishment, which was taken into consideration.”
The court added, “Still, the fact that the defendant filmed the incident on his phone and broadcast it live on YouTube, along with his prior criminal record for offenses such as insult, defamation and assault since 2019, weighed against him in sentencing.”
