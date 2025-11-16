 Lee vows stern punishment for lax workplace safety after Ulsan tower collapse
Published: 16 Nov. 2025, 13:28
Heavy equipment is deployed on Nov. 13 to locate the last of the seven workers trapped under a tower at a thermal plant in the southeastern city of Ulsan that collapsed on Nov. 6. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday pledged to determine whether there were safety lapses at a thermal plant site in the southeastern city of Ulsan where seven workers were killed and sternly punish those found accountable.
 
The president made the remark after authorities on Friday recovered the last of the seven workers who were trapped when a 63-meter (206-foot) tower at the plant collapsed on Nov. 6. The bodies of the six others had been recovered.
 

"As the person ultimately in charge of public safety, I am genuinely and deeply sorry," Lee wrote on Facebook. "Despite the people's wishes, all seven trapped workers returned to their families [deceased]. My heart is deeply torn."
 
Lee called the accident one that "should not have happened" and vowed to prevent similar accidents.
 
"I will make sure that a tragedy like this is not repeated. We need to put an end to such tragedies, where workplaces become a site of death."
 
The president called for a swift and thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and vowed to take stern punitive measures against those found accountable, regardless of their positions.
 
He also called on relevant ministries to review safety conditions at work sites from scratch and take necessary safety measures during the winter season.

Yonhap
