 Over 3,000 detained over online sex crimes in past year, nearly half of them teens
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Over 3,000 detained over online sex crimes in past year, nearly half of them teens

Published: 16 Nov. 2025, 13:28
A public warning sign on digital deepfake videos is seen on a wall in Daejeon on Aug. 30. 2024. [NEWS1]

A public warning sign on digital deepfake videos is seen on a wall in Daejeon on Aug. 30. 2024. [NEWS1]

 
Police have apprehended over 3,000 suspects in connection with online sex crimes over the past year, with nearly half of them in their teens, officials said Sunday.
 
The National Police Agency detected 3,411 online sexual abuse cases between November 2024 and October this year, effectively detaining 3,557 people in total. Of them, 221 were formally arrested.
 

Related Article

 
Crimes involving deepfake technology accounted for 35.2 percent of the total, followed by sexual videos of children or adolescents at 34.3 percent, and illegally filmed materials at 19.4 percent.
 
Nearly half of all suspects, or 1,761, were in their teens, followed by those in their 20s at 1,228, and people in their 30s and 40s at 468 and 169, respectively.
 
Over 90 percent of suspects behind deepfake crimes were in their teens or 20s, largely due to their familiarity with using digital tools, according to the NPA.
 
The number of people apprehended for online sex crimes increased 47.8 percent on year, with the police agency citing a surge of deepfake crimes since the second half of last year and an expanded punishment for crimes involving deepfake technology.

Yonhap
tags Korea sex crimes deepfake police suspects

More in Social Affairs

As search for victims of Ulsan collapse ends, probe for deadly accident's culprits accelerates

Fire at Ongjin County power plant fully extinguished after six-hour effort

Work on long-delayed Yongsan International Business District to begin on Nov. 27

Walkers experience Mount Namsan's autumn splendor and slice of history during Seoul Eco Hiking Festa

Applications for vouchers for pregnant women up 8% on year, suggesting baby rebound

Related Stories

Toughen the punishment on deepfake sex crimes

Still laid-back about deepfake crimes (KOR)

Undercover police arrest 58 digital sex offenders

Laws toughened to crack down on digital sex crimes

387 apprehended for deepfake sex crimes this year, 80 percent teenagers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)