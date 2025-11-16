 Students gather for essay admissions test
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Students gather for essay admissions test

Published: 16 Nov. 2025, 20:30
 
Applicants for the 2026 university admissions cycle wait for their exam to begin during the essay-based test held at Sungkyunkwan University’s Humanities and Social Sciences Campus in Jongno District, central Seoul, on the afternoon of Nov. 16. The university’s essay exam is one of the key components of Korea’s early-admissions process, drawing large numbers of students each year. [KIM KYOUNG-ROK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Students gather for essay admissions test

Sunday's fortune: Time to appreciate life’s quieter, more grounded moments

Satuday's fortune: Cooperation and open-mindedness pave the way for smoother days ahead

Friday's fortune: Find quiet strength through generosity

Preventing child abuse together

Related Stories

Sorry for the nonsense...

After giving a gift…

That didn't last long

Seeking attention?

River of fairness...
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)