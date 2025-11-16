Students gather for essay admissions test
Published: 16 Nov. 2025, 20:30
Applicants for the 2026 university admissions cycle wait for their exam to begin during the essay-based test held at Sungkyunkwan University’s Humanities and Social Sciences Campus in Jongno District, central Seoul, on the afternoon of Nov. 16. The university’s essay exam is one of the key components of Korea’s early-admissions process, drawing large numbers of students each year. [KIM KYOUNG-ROK]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)