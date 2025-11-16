Suspected Haitian gang members exchange fire with Marines protecting U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince

Trump has bought at least $82M in bonds since late August, disclosures show

Trump gov't notifies Korea of end to U.S. arms cost waiver

Ukraine claims it blew up Russian railway used to ship North Korean munitions

Related Stories

North Korea signals that any troop dispatch to Russia would align with international law

First North Korean troops reach Russia's border near Ukraine, reports say

Russia training North's drone pilots in Pyongyang and Wonsan, Ukrainian official says

North Korea, Russia hail 'invincible' alliance on anniversary of strategic partnership treaty

Over 7,000 North Korean troops deployed near border with Ukraine armed with rifles: Kyiv