Container shipping costs to major export destinations dip in October

Container shipping costs from Korea to major economies, including the United States, the European Union (EU) and China, dropped from a month earlier in October, the customs agency said Monday, amid trade uncertainties largely stemming from U.S. tariff policies.The average shipping cost for a 40-foot container from Korea to the U.S. east coast decreased 2.8 percent on-month to 5.34 million won ($3,632) in October, making it the fourth consecutive month of decline, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.Shipping rates to the EU dropped 11.6 percent to 3.1 million won during the same period. Shipping costs to China and Japan fell 24.7 percent and 18.1 percent to 532,000 won and 563,000 won, respectively.Shipping costs to the U.S. west coast, on the other hand, increased 3.5 percent on-month to 5.15 million won in October. The costs to Vietnam rose 13.2 percent to 1.5 million won.The figures include freight rates, commissions and other related charges reported by local exporters, according to the agency.Yonhap