 Container shipping costs to major export destinations dip in October
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Container shipping costs to major export destinations dip in October

Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 11:48
Containers are waiting to be shipped at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 14. [YONHAP]

Containers are waiting to be shipped at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 14. [YONHAP]

 
Container shipping costs from Korea to major economies, including the United States, the European Union (EU) and China, dropped from a month earlier in October, the customs agency said Monday, amid trade uncertainties largely stemming from U.S. tariff policies.
 
The average shipping cost for a 40-foot container from Korea to the U.S. east coast decreased 2.8 percent on-month to 5.34 million won ($3,632) in October, making it the fourth consecutive month of decline, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.
 

Related Article

Shipping rates to the EU dropped 11.6 percent to 3.1 million won during the same period. Shipping costs to China and Japan fell 24.7 percent and 18.1 percent to 532,000 won and 563,000 won, respectively.
 
Shipping costs to the U.S. west coast, on the other hand, increased 3.5 percent on-month to 5.15 million won in October. The costs to Vietnam rose 13.2 percent to 1.5 million won.
 
The figures include freight rates, commissions and other related charges reported by local exporters, according to the agency.

Yonhap
tags shipping cost

More in Economy

Korea faces longest sustained decline in youth employment rate since 2009 global financial crisis

Industrial production rises 5.8% in Q3 on chips, cars

Container shipping costs to major export destinations dip in October

Long-term unemployment among university graduates in 20s, 30s hits 13-month high

DP official accuses BOK chief of rattling markets with rate cut comments

Related Stories

Gov't increases support for shipping services

Shipping companies report strong earnings in the third quarter

Korea, Australia to create 'green' shipping route by 2029 for carbon neutrality

15 shipping companies fined 80 billion won for price fixing

Container shipping costs to U.S. decline for 3rd straight month in Sept.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)