 Franchise restaurants pivot to cabbage as lettuce shortage comes to a head
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 20:09
A Lotteria burger contains a mix of lettuce and cabbage amid a nationwide lettuce shortage. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A shortage of lettuce caused by abnormal weather patterns is disrupting supply across Korea, forcing some franchise chains to use cabbage as a temporary substitute in their burgers.
 
Major burger and sandwich chains including Lotteria and Subway are facing a shortage of lettuce, according to industry sources Monday.
 

Data from the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation shows that the wholesale price of iceberg lettuce has surged to 5,188 won ($3.55) per kilogram, up 116 percent from Nov. 1, when it was 2,400 won. Compared to the beginning of the year, when it was 1,592 won, the price has jumped 225 percent.
 
Industry officials say the shortage stems from recent abnormal weather, which has delayed the growth of lettuce crops. An unusually hot summer followed by a sudden drop in temperatures caused significant cold damage, reducing overall production.
 
Lotteria said it is temporarily using cabbage instead of lettuce in some menu items to maintain the original vegetable volume. Subway has also suspended sales of some salad items due to high temperatures and humidity affecting supply.
 
“With overall production falling, it is difficult for suppliers to meet demand from restaurant chains,” an industry official said.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
Franchise restaurants pivot to cabbage as lettuce shortage comes to a head

