 Kospi opens higher on chip gains
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 10:04
Korean stock market opens higher than the previous trading day, as shown by the digital screen at a Hana Bank branch in central Seoul, on the morning of Nov. 17. [YONHAP]

 
Korean stocks started higher Monday, driven by sharp gains of semiconductor shares on bargain hunting.
 
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) rose 38.39 points, or 0.96 percent, to 4,049.96 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

On Friday, the index sank 3.81 percent amid fears of an AI bubble and diminished expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut. But foreign investors turned net buyers on Monday, effectively offsetting selling by retail and institutional investors.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 2.88 percent, and chip giant SK hynix soared 5.0 percent. LG Chem went up 0.25 percent, while leading battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 0.97 percent.
 
Shipbuilders gathered ground. Leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy grew 0.5 percent, and its rival Hanwha Ocean added 0.46 percent. Nuclear power plant builder Doosan Enerbility climbed 0.26 percent, and the state-run utility firm Kepco surged 2 percent.
 
But automakers opened lower. Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.28 percent, and its sister affiliate Kia edged down 0.09 percent.
 
Major bio company Samsung Biologics opened unchanged, while Celltrion dipped 2.5 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,457.9 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 0.9 won, or 0.06 percent, from the previous session's close of 1,457.

Yonhap
