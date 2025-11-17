 FTC considering sanctions on delivery platform Baemin over alleged unfair practices: Sources
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 15:41
Baedal Minjok (Baemin) logo image [BAEDAL MINJOK]

The antitrust watchdog has begun procedures to impose sanctions on Baedal Minjok, or Baemin, one of the largest food delivery platforms in the country, over alleged unfair market practices, sources said Monday.
 
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) recently sent a statement of objections to Woowa Brothers, the operator of Baemin, after completing its investigation into allegations the company pressured restaurants to use the company's delivery service, according to sources familiar with the matter.
 

Baemin is accused of having violated the fair trade act by inducing restaurants to use the "Baemin delivery" service, even when they prefer using their own couriers or those from other companies.
 
The FTC is said to be planning to reach its final decision on whether to slap sanctions, which may include corrective orders or fines, on Woowa Brothers after receiving the company's opinion on the matter.
 
The FTC has also been looking into alleged unfair market practices by another major food delivery platform, Coupang Eats, such as forcing bundle sales of other services provided by its operator Coupang.

