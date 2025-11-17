 HD Hyundai XiteSolution secures record $6.8 billion forklift deal with Venezuelan food company
HD Hyundai XiteSolution secures record $6.8 billion forklift deal with Venezuelan food company

Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 19:38
HD Hyundai XiteSolution’s 2-ton stand-up electric forklift [HD HYUNDAI XITESOLUTION]

HD Hyundai XiteSolution has secured its largest electric forklift supply contract in the Latin American market valued at over 10 billion won ($6.8 million), the company said Monday.
 
The order was made by Empresas Polar, a food conglomerate based in Venezuela, which put in an order for 230 electric forklifts, including 178 in the 2-ton class and 52 in the 3-ton and 4.5-ton classes.
 

The forklifts will be supplied to the local site by January 2026.
 
HD Hyundai XiteSolution attributed the success to its timely recognition of the growing electrification demand in Latin America, highlighting efforts such as customized product proposals and commitment to providing local services.
 
XiteSolution’s forklifts are equipped with high-performance lithium-ion batteries with approximately 2.5 times the life span and charging speeds three times faster than conventional lead-acid batteries, according to the company. It also offers a real-time smart maintenance system that keeps track of operational status, battery levels and maintenance history.
 
The company said it also plans to participate in future bids by Empresas Polar.
 
HD Hyundai XiteSolution has sold 1,200 units of material handling equipment in Latin America this year — more than double the 570 units sold in 2020.
 
“We are diversifying our global portfolio by expanding our North America-centric sales structure into emerging markets,” a company official said in a press release.
 
“We will proactively respond to the demand for electrification in key emerging market countries by strengthening our sales, service and training systems based on our local dealer network.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
