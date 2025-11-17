 Hanwha holds 'Lifeplus' finance conference in New York for business leaders of today and tomorrow
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hanwha holds 'Lifeplus' finance conference in New York for business leaders of today and tomorrow

Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 12:37 Updated: 17 Nov. 2025, 14:34
Panelists speak during the ″Lifeplus NY 2025″ event held at The Glasshouse in New York City on Nov. 14. [HANWHA GROUP]

Panelists speak during the ″Lifeplus NY 2025″ event held at The Glasshouse in New York City on Nov. 14. [HANWHA GROUP]

 
Hanwha Group affiliates held a gathering of financial experts and promising talent from Korea and the United States at its “Lifeplus NY 2025" event in New York on Friday.

 
Now in its third year, the Lifeplus program serves as a global talent-development platform that helps young Korean financial professionals grow into globally competitive leaders. It also aims to strengthen Korea-U. S. financial networks and promote a sustainable financial ecosystem, according to Hanwha Group.
 

Related Article

 
Lifeplus is a joint brand of Hanwha Group's financial affiliates, created from the idea that finance should enrich people's lives.
 
Held under the theme “Connecting Dreams,” this year’s event brought together financial and technology leaders from both Korea and the U.S. to discuss the convergence of finance and innovation. Senior executives from Blackstone, Morgan Stanley, the Ethereum Foundation, LinqAlpha and Hyperithm participated as speakers, sharing insights on the future of finance and technology and praising the growing influence of “next-generation K-leadership.”
 
A group mentoring session allowed young Korean and Korean-American participants to have in-depth discussions on career development with professionals from leading financial and tech firms.
 
Participants listen to keynote speeches during the ″Lifeplus NY 2025″ event held at The Glasshouse in New York City on Nov. 14. [HANWHA GROUP]

Participants listen to keynote speeches during the ″Lifeplus NY 2025″ event held at The Glasshouse in New York City on Nov. 14. [HANWHA GROUP]

 
Domestic participants included top students from the DP Investor Club, a talent-development initiative under Hanwha Life’s DreamPlus program aimed at nurturing emerging fund managers.
 
“'Lifeplus NY 2025' embodies Hanwha Finance’s vision of connecting people and preparing for the future through finance and technology,” said Kim Yoon-jong, Head of Global HR at Hanwha Life. “We will continue to provide opportunities for next-generation talent to build global competitiveness.”
 
Through Lifeplus, Hanwha Group aims to foster sustainable finance, cultivate future leaders and strengthen Korea’s financial leadership on the global stage, the company said.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Hanwha Group Lifeplus Lifeplus NY 2025 New York finance experts

More in Industry

Low-cost coffee chain The Venti to enter U.S. market

Industrial production rises 5.8% in Q3 on chips, cars

Hanwha holds 'Lifeplus' finance conference in New York for business leaders of today and tomorrow

Hyundai Glovis delivers 20 K2 tanks, 21 K9 howitzers to Poland as logistics revenue rises this year

U.S. labor department fines Korea-affiliated companies after death of worker at battery plant

Related Stories

Korea fail to defend Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown title

LPGA's International Crown to return after 5-year hiatus

Eight countries finalized for 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown

New York greets the New Year

New York greets the New Year (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)