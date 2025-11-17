 Hyundai Glovis delivers 20 K2 tanks, 21 K9 howitzers to Poland as logistics revenue rises this year
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 11:19
Korean-made K2 tanks are being offloaded from Hyundai Glovis' carrier at Poland's Gdansk Port on Nov. 13. [HYUNDAI GLOVIS]

Korean-made K2 tanks are being offloaded from Hyundai Glovis' carrier at Poland's Gdansk Port on Nov. 13. [HYUNDAI GLOVIS]

 
Hyundai Glovis safely transported 20 K2 tanks and 21 K9 self-propelled howitzers to Poland, proving its large-scale logistics capabilities.
 
The company delivered the vehicles to the Port of Gdańsk in Poland using one of its roll-on, roll-off (RORO) car carriers on Friday, in what the company described as breakbulk logistics — the transportation of large and heavy cargo. The K2 tanks were produced by Hyundai Rotem and the K9 howitzers by Hanwha Aerospace.
 

Hyundai Glovis credited its end-to-end (E2E) logistics services from sea to land, leveraging its expertise in managing car carriers and its stable global network. E2E refers to integrated logistics that cover every stage from the cargo’s point of origin to its final destination, which Hyundai Glovis emphasized as a key strength in breakbulk transportation.
 
Since the first half of this year, Hyundai Glovis has transported 124 K2 tanks and 60 K9 howitzers to Poland and other European destinations. Inland transportation within Europe is handled by Adampol, a Hyundai Glovis subsidiary.
 
Hyundai Glovis’s breakbulk logistics revenue has also risen sharply — by an estimated 29 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year and is projected to surge 138 percent in 2025.
 
“We will continue to target the specialized cargo market based on our accumulated global logistics expertise,” a Hyundai Glovis spokesperson said, “while supporting the overseas expansion of Korea’s strategic industries and helping stabilize global supply chains.”

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
