 Low-cost coffee chain The Venti to enter U.S. market
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Low-cost coffee chain The Venti to enter U.S. market

Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 14:38
SNC Sein CEO Choi Jun-kyoung, right, and JINP LLC Director Daixi Li sign a franchise agreement in Las Vegas on Nov. 10. [YONHAP]

SNC Sein CEO Choi Jun-kyoung, right, and JINP LLC Director Daixi Li sign a franchise agreement in Las Vegas on Nov. 10. [YONHAP]

 
SNC Sein, the operator of low-cost coffee brand The Venti, said Monday it will enter the United States next year by opening its first local outlet in Las Vegas.
 
Earlier this month, SNC Sein signed a multiunit franchise agreement with JINP to operate multiple Venti outlets for a set period in the western region of the United States, the company said in a press release.
 

Related Article

 
The Korean company said it plans to open additional outlets across the western U.S. region.
 
SNC Sein currently operates four Venti outlets in Canada and one in Vietnam, in addition to some 1,500 stores in Korea.
 
In July, the company signed a master franchise deal with JKT Networks in Jordan to open its first outlet in the Middle Eastern country later this year, with plans to expand into other markets in the region and North African countries.
 
Under the master franchise deal, the master franchisee is granted the right not only to open franchise units in a designated territory but also to sub-franchise them to third parties.

Yonhap
tags The Venti United States coffee cafe

More in Industry

Low-cost coffee chain The Venti to enter U.S. market

Industrial production rises 5.8% in Q3 on chips, cars

Hanwha holds 'Lifeplus' finance conference in New York for business leaders of today and tomorrow

Hyundai Glovis delivers 20 K2 tanks, 21 K9 howitzers to Poland as logistics revenue rises this year

U.S. labor department fines Korea-affiliated companies after death of worker at battery plant

Related Stories

Korea's cafes bring joy to coffee lovers with special menus, concepts

Give it the beans: Cafe & Bakery Fair in full throttle at Setec

Environmental activist apologizes for packaging criticism

Make that a double

Cafe Show Seoul
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)