Low-cost coffee chain The Venti to enter U.S. market

SNC Sein, the operator of low-cost coffee brand The Venti, said Monday it will enter the United States next year by opening its first local outlet in Las Vegas.Earlier this month, SNC Sein signed a multiunit franchise agreement with JINP to operate multiple Venti outlets for a set period in the western region of the United States, the company said in a press release.The Korean company said it plans to open additional outlets across the western U.S. region.SNC Sein currently operates four Venti outlets in Canada and one in Vietnam, in addition to some 1,500 stores in Korea.In July, the company signed a master franchise deal with JKT Networks in Jordan to open its first outlet in the Middle Eastern country later this year, with plans to expand into other markets in the region and North African countries.Under the master franchise deal, the master franchisee is granted the right not only to open franchise units in a designated territory but also to sub-franchise them to third parties.Yonhap