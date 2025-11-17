Samsung, LG panel affiliates to showcase latest in automotive displays at LA Auto Show
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 18:10 Updated: 17 Nov. 2025, 18:18
Competition in the high-end automotive display market is intensifying, even as the broader panel industry faces stagnation. Vehicle displays continue to see steady growth, prompting Samsung Display and LG Display to focus on widening the technological gap with Chinese challengers.
The Korean firms, widely considered the leaders in cutting-edge automotive display technology, are expected to showcase their latest innovations at the 2025 LA Auto Show, which runs from Friday to Nov. 30 in Los Angeles, according to industry sources on Monday.
While neither company will have a standalone booth, both plan to demonstrate their technologies through advanced displays integrated into vehicles at major automaker exhibits.
As luxury vehicles increasingly emphasize design as much as functionality, display makers are racing to develop customized panels. One notable trend is “shy tech” — displays that remain hidden until needed.
Samsung Display recently presented a suite of new technologies at the IAA Mobility 2025 show held in Munich in September.
Among the highlights was a digital cockpit demo with a 34-inch ultra-wide screen that combines a 14.5-inch and 13.8-inch display across the front passenger side — catering to automakers seeking larger in-car entertainment screens.
Shy tech features were embedded throughout the design. The front passenger display, equipped with Samsung’s patented Flex Magic Pixel technology, ensures the screen is invisible from the driver's seat.
“This prevents distractions to the driver when the passenger watches a video,” a Samsung Display spokesperson said.
The 10.25-inch screen in front of the driver functions as an instrument panel during driving, then retracts beneath the dashboard when stationary. A driver-monitoring camera, typically mounted on the instrument panel, is also hidden within the display itself.
For autonomous driving modes, a bendable display is used — curving during operation to display driving data clearly, then flattening out when parked.
LG Display, meanwhile, has introduced a range of new technologies at auto shows and academic conferences. Its signature smart surface organic light-emitting diode (OLED) appears invisible until activated by touch when a user enters the vehicle.
The display features a specially designed high-transmittance film, allowing it to be integrated seamlessly into various brands' interiors.
The company also developed the first 12-inch vehicle-mounted jog dial display using stretchable screen technology. The screen can expand by more than 50 percent while still delivering high resolution — 100 pixels per inch — and full RGB color expression.
Traditionally, vehicles have required separate screens and buttons in the center console between the driver and passenger. With a stretchable display, however, the screen can morph to incorporate both functions. When touched, the flat surface rises into tactile touch buttons, allowing for easier operation while driving.
Global vehicle display shipments reached approximately 120.96 million units in the first half of this year — a 5.1 percent increase year on year, according to Omdia. As the market grows, Chinese manufacturers are accelerating their pursuit.
Samsung Display leads the automotive OLED market by revenue with a 69.7 percent share, followed by LG Display at 15.5 percent and China's BOE at 11.9 percent. However, BOE leads in shipment volume, with a 12.5 percent share — 3.1 percentage points ahead of LG Display.
“Vehicle displays are directly linked to safety, so reliability and quality are critical,” said an industry source. “China is focusing on high volume, but Korea must leverage its OLED leadership to maintain a competitive edge through technology.”
