Int'l body adds 'kimchi cabbage' as official name of main ingredient of kimchi

An international foods-standards body has added "kimchi cabbage" to the international standard name for cabbage used for making kimchi, as proposed by Korea, government officials said Monday, noting that the decision will help Korea solidify its status as the home and originator of the dish.Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish typically made from cabbage, but the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC), which sets international standards for foodstuffs, had only recognized the name "Chinese cabbage" for an Asian-type cabbage commonly used for making kimchi.The CAC decided to add "kimchi cabbage" and "Napa cabbage" as official names for the ingredient during its 48th general assembly held last week in Italy, according to officials from the agriculture, oceans and food safety ministries.The ministries said in a joint press release that the CAC's decision reflects the increase in the use of the newly added terms, and will help Korea solidify its status as the origin country of the dish, while expanding kimchi exports.The CAC also decided to commence the procedure for setting an international standard for, or dried seaweed, which is currently listed only under Asian regional standards.Once international standards for the quality, hygiene and labeling of gim products are established, it will provide an important foundation for the sustainable growth of the industry and strengthen the competitiveness of Korean gim in the global market, the ministries said.Meanwhile, Korea was elected as the chair of the CAC's committee on processed fruits and vegetables to take over the role from the United States.Yonhap