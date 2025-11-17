Taste of Italy mixes with local touches at Park Hyatt's Cornerstone
Published: 17 Nov. 2025
- WOO JI-WON
[AMBASSADOR'S TABLE — RESTAURANT REVIEW]
A meal is just a meal — unless it's in the hands of people who refuse to let it be ordinary. With five-star hospitality and a chef who has spent over two decades in hotel kitchens, dining becomes a seamless two-hour experience where every detail plays its part.
The experience at Park Hyatt Seoul's Italian restaurant, Cornerstone, begins the moment the elevator doors slide open. Suited staff greet guests at the front counter and guide guests past a stylish open bar lined with high chairs to modern wooden tables overlooking an open kitchen that glows beneath hundreds of hanging light bulbs. All the while, sunlight pours through floor-to-ceiling windows, casting warmth over the space.
The meals opens with warm focaccia — a nonnegotiable in any Italian meal — served with olive oil lightly infused with balsamic vinegar and a paprika sauce. The crust is slightly crisp, while the inside remains very soft and tender, carrying a subtle hint of herbs.
Opened in 2005 alongside Park Hyatt Seoul, Cornerstone has long served as the hotel's signature restaurant. Its roots are firmly in traditional Italian home cooking, but it incorporates modern touches by embracing the aesthetics of Seoul.
“For example, while we maintain traditional ratios for fresh pasta, we slightly adjust the al dente firmness to suit Korean preferences,” said Damien Selme, executive chef at Park Hyatt Seoul, who has served at numerous hotels across the world, including France, since 2005. “We also use local ingredients like yuzu, perilla oil and seasonal vegetables to create a clean, refined finish.”
The Saltimbocca alla Romana (58,000 won) is a dish rarely found in typical Italian restaurants in Korea. Veal loin from northern Italy is wrapped in Prosciutto di Parma, which crisps to form a savory crust, adding a playful contrast in texture with the inside, tender meat. Fresh sage infuses the dish with aromatic warmth. The dish is a reminder that simplicity, when executed with care, can be quietly memorable.
“We emphasize the natural taste of ingredients and pursue balance and authenticity the changing seasons,” said chef Selme.
The restaurant serves brunch, seasonal courses and weekend buffets, with menus that change frequently. Planning a new dish begins at least six to eight weeks in advance and follows four stages: research, test cooking and menu trials, wine pairing coordination and service simulation.
“Chefs, sommeliers and service teams collaborate to deliver a well-rounded table experience,” Savoini said. Such collaboration is just also one of the elements that distinguishes Cornerstone from numerous Italian restaurants in Korea. “Cornerstone also benefits from reliable ingredient sourcing, strict hygiene and safety standards, a curated wine selection by our sommelier and consistent service standards aligned with global Hyatt protocols.”
The fun doesn't end at the food. The restaurant's mascot Pinocchio appears in different corners, thanks to a manger who play with the dolls' positions often — turning dining into a lighthearted treasure hunt.
Cornerstone is located at 606, Teheran-ro, Gangnam District. The restaurant opens at 6:30 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m., with breaks between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
