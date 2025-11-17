 Webtoonist Jung Ji-hoon wins Yellow Kid Comic of the Year award for 'The Horizon'
Webtoonist Jung Ji-hoon wins Yellow Kid Comic of the Year award for 'The Horizon'

Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 14:38
″The Horizon″ (2016) by webtoonist JH [NAVER WEBTOON]

Korean webtoonist Jung Ji-hoon, who goes by the pen name JH, won the Yellow Kid Comic of the Year award at the 2025 Lucca Comics and Games Yellow Kid and Gran Guinigi Awards.
 
"The Horizon" (2016) is a dystopian drama series about a young girl and a boy who venture through a postwar world by depending on each other. It has been recognized for its artistic portrayal of the wounds of war and the humanity found in kindhearted individuals.
 

"This award heightens the reputation of Korea as the leading country in webtoons," Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Chae Hwi-young said in a congratulatory message on Monday.
 
"With its excellent expression and composition, 'The Horizon' will go on to serve as a crucial cornerstone for future webtoons to make their mark in the overseas market."
 
The Lucca Comics awards is one of the largest events in the comics and games genre in Europe. It began in 1966 and has been held in Lucca, Italy, every year. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
Webtoonist Jung Ji-hoon wins Yellow Kid Comic of the Year award for 'The Horizon'

