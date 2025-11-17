[Student Voices] The Mirror I Made

I held the latest Wimpy Kid book and looked up when the next one would be published. “One more year?”I couldn’t wait a day. But a whole year? Then I thought: “Why don’t I write my own novel?”A few weeks later I was in my room, writing about a 12-year-old American boy afraid of plane crashes and heights, on an isolated island, hungry and thirsty, running away from Max the werewolf.Writing this book gave me a chance to look back and see my problems and bad habits. Like my main character, I also have a fear of heights and plane crashes. The first time I rode a plane, I was four years old, sitting in the window seat. I saw clouds and drops of rain against the window and began to feel afraid. The fear has remained. Last year, on a flight to the U.S., I felt turbulence and had a vision of the plane crashing. This is how the main character of my book ended up on the island. While my fear has stayed the same, I learned there is a chance I could survive the crash – just like my main character survived on an isolated island.After I wrote how the 12-year-old American boy trusts everything that Max the werewolf says, I realized that I also trust everyone, even when my classmates say very strange things. Once, my friend said that there was a red book buried in the schoolyard. He said that if you see the red book – you die. It made me feel scared. Of course, I found out later that it was just a joke. In my book, Max tells my main character that he’s millions of years old, and that he’s a great scientist. Of course, he’s neither of those things. Once I saw the connection between me and my main character, I realized that I have to think twice before accepting what people say.My book also revealed one of my worst habits – waiting a split second before the deadline to get something done. Like Max chasing the boy on the island, deadlines were always right behind me, breathing down my neck. Would I ever learn how to escape? When I realized my book was reflecting my procrastination, I tried to fix it by completing my homework a day or two before the deadline. I didn’t want to make the same mistake as my book’s main character, who got trapped in a cave with a bomb in it. He waited until the last minute to get out of there – right before the bomb exploded.Writing my book wasn’t just simply writing, but it was becoming another person. A person who helped me to see myself. As I wrote my book, I saw myself in a perspective different from ever before. I saw a fresh angle of my life and thoughts – as if I was making my own mirror that reflected me, and this mirror revealed the things I had overlooked.After writing my book, I read the new Wimpy Kid book that was published a few months later. And I thought, “This is better than my book. This is more entertaining than my book. This is more fluent than my book.” Then I asked myself, “Which one gave me more? The bestseller read by millions of people? Or the book that only my family saw?” The answer is writing my own book.I hope everybody realizes that experience is the best present. Not for Christmas, but for our whole lives.