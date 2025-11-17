Korea must ensure U.S. investment leads to domestic industrial strength (KOR)

Following the conclusion of Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations and the release of a fact sheet outlining concrete investment conditions, the question of how to prevent industrial hollowing-out has emerged as a new policy challenge. The United States has proposed large-scale investment plans focused on energy, power grids and advanced manufacturing. Ensuring that these initiatives translate into real opportunities for Korean companies must be a priority in follow-up negotiations. With Korean firms already accelerating production shifts overseas, the risk of a hollow-out will grow once the new investments begin in earnest. President Lee Jae Myung met leaders of the seven major conglomerates on Sunday to discuss next steps, but preventing industrial erosion will be just as important as making sure the planned U.S. investments proceed smoothly.Concerns about a hollow-out are not exaggerated. Korea became the largest investor in the United States for the first time in 2023, and Korean companies have already pledged $21.5 billion in new or expanded local facilities. This is in addition to the $200 billion in cash investment and the U.S. plan to revive its shipbuilding industry through the "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again" — or "MASGA" — initiative. Together, these commitments form an investment package in the United States worth around $350 billion. If factories and jobs continue moving offshore without strong links to domestic production and research and development (R&D), Korea’s manufacturing base will weaken, and an industrial hollow-out will become unavoidable.In this context, U.S. approval of Korea’s plan to build a nuclear-powered submarine should become an opportunity to maximize the capabilities of Korea’s shipbuilding, nuclear power and defense industries. Reviving the development of small modular reactors and expanding both civilian and military technology applications should proceed quickly, alongside domestic investment in related component sectors. If high-quality jobs continue shifting abroad and Korea’s industrial base erodes, young investor preference for U.S. equities is unlikely to change. More domestic firms with growth potential and profitability are needed to create jobs for younger workers and attract capital back into the Korean stock market.The long-term solution is strengthening Korea’s investment environment. Through structural reforms in regulation, finance, the public sector, pensions, education and labor — the six areas highlighted by the Lee administration — the government must convince companies that Korea remains a competitive base for production and innovation. Safeguards should also be built into the fact sheet’s implementation to minimize the risk of hollowing out. Korea’s participation in the MASGA project and U.S. investments in energy and power infrastructure must be designed to ensure robust participation by Korean suppliers of parts, materials and services. Major firms investing in the United States should reinforce a dual-track strategy that keeps domestic R&D centers, headquarters functions, and high-value manufacturing in Korea, even as overseas facilities expand.The fact sheet is only a beginning. As U.S. investment rises and capital flows outward, Korea must determine whether it can build a system in which domestic production and capital circulate in a virtuous cycle. Only by succeeding in structural reform and strengthening corporate competitiveness can Korea dispel fears of an industrial hollow-out.한·미 간 관세 협상 타결로 구체적 투자 조건을 담은 팩트시트가 확정되면서 산업 공동화 대책이 새로운 과제로 떠올랐다. 미국이 제시한 에너지·전력망·첨단 제조 중심의 대규모 투자 구상이 한국 기업에 기회가 될 수 있도록 후속 협상에서 만전을 기해야 한다. 한국은 이미 생산기지 해외 이전이 늘어난 탓에 투자 이행이 본격화하면 산업 공동화 우려가 더 커지게 된다. 어제 이재명 대통령이 7대 그룹 총수와 만나 대미 투자계획의 후속 대책을 논의했으나, 대미 투자 실행 못지않게 산업 공동화 방지책 마련에 정부와 기업이 힘을 쏟아야 할 때다.산업 공동화 우려는 결코 과장이 아니다. 한국은 2023년 처음으로 미국의 ‘최대 투자국’이 됐으며, 우리 기업이 약정한 현지 신·증설 규모만 215억 달러에 달한다. 여기에 2000억 달러의 대미 현금 투자와 미국의 조선업 재건(MASGA) 프로젝트를 더해 3500억 달러 규모의 대미 투자 패키지가 신규로 진행된다. 이 과정에서 국내 생산 및 연구개발(R&D) 기반과 연계되지 않은 채 공장과 일자리만 해외로 이동하는 구조가 고착되면 제조업 약화와 산업 공동화로 이어지는 것은 불 보듯 뻔하다.이런 점에서 미국이 승인한 한국의 원자력추진잠수함 건조는 국내 조선·원전·방산 기술력을 극대화할 계기가 돼야 한다. 그동안 주춤했던 소형모듈원자로(SMR) 개발과 민·군 기술 확장, 관련 부품 산업의 국내 투자도 속도감 있게 병행돼야 한다. 좋은 일자리가 해외로 이전되고 산업 기반이 약해지면 ‘서학개미’의 미국 증시 선호 현상은 바뀌기 어렵다. 국내에 성장 가능성과 수익성을 갖춘 기업이 늘어나야 청년 일자리도 창출되고, 국내 증시에도 자금이 몰리는 선순환 구조가 만들어진다.결국 해법은 국내 투자 매력 강화다. 이재명 정부가 예고한 규제·금융·공공·연금·교육·노동 등 6대 구조개혁을 통해 기업들이 한국을 경쟁력 있는 생산·혁신 기지로 인식하도록 해야 한다. 정부는 팩트시트 이행 과정에서 산업 공동화를 최소화할 안전장치를 촘촘히 마련해야 한다. 마스가 프로젝트는 물론 에너지·전력 등 대미 직접투자 사업은 반드시 국내 부품·소재·서비스 기업과 연계되도록 설계해야 한다. 주요 대미 투자 기업은 해외 공장 증설과 별개로 국내에 R&D센터와 본사 기능, 고급 제조 공정을 유지하는 ‘국내외 투트랙 전략’을 강화해야 한다.팩트시트는 출발점일 뿐이다. 대미 투자 확대와 자본의 해외 이동이 동시에 진행되는 지금, 산업 공동화를 막고 국내 생산과 자본이 선순환하는 시스템을 구축할 수 있느냐가 한국 경제의 미래를 결정할 것이다. 이를 위한 구조개혁과 기업 경쟁력 강화에 성공할 때 비로소 산업 공동화 우려도 해소될 수 있다.