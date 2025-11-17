Takht-i-Bahi, the homeland of Buddhist art (KOR)

The Gandhara region in northeastern Pakistan became a meeting point of Eastern and Western culture after Alexander the Great reached the area in 326 BC. Around five centuries later, the Kushan Empire unified the region and promoted Buddhism within this Hellenistic environment, giving rise to a distinctive Greco-Buddhist tradition. The earliest human-form Buddha statues emerged here, along with thousands of stupas. Hundreds of monasteries were built and managed to enshrine these objects.The Peshawar Valley holds the greatest concentration of these remains. Twenty-six sites are listed as UNESCO World Heritage, yet among the ten or so major monasteries, Takht-i-Bahi is considered the largest and best preserved. Its name, meaning “spring on a cliff” in Pashto, reflects its dramatic setting on a steep slope. The main complex occupies the central ridge, while additional monastic quarters and buildings extend across the surrounding ridges, creating a vast mountain-scale monastery.The main compound consists of four sections. The stupa court is arranged around a central stupa, with twelve small shrines lined along three sides. Below it lies the monastic court, a courtyard surrounded by fifteen individual cells that represent a typical Gandharan residential layout for monks. Between these two lies the votive stupa court, where dozens of smaller stupas were placed as offerings. On the left side of the stupa court, builders later installed a raised terrace, beneath which a set of meditation chambers was constructed as underground spaces for ascetic practice.Takht-i-Bahi was founded in the first century and continued to flourish until the fifth century, when Hunnic invasions damaged many structures. The monastery eventually closed around the eighth century. Buddha statues and stupas once housed here are now dispersed across major museums worldwide as rare examples of Gandharan art. The “Gandhara Buddha,” known for its Hellenistic clothing and facial features, is most famously represented by artifacts excavated at Takht-i-Bahi.These artistic traditions traveled across Central Asia and China before reaching the Korean Peninsula, where they evolved into Korea’s own Buddhist sculptures. Gandharan stupas followed a similar path and became the prototypes of Korea’s stone pagodas, while the architectural concept of the Gandharan monastery influenced the development of Korean mountain temples. As individual expressions may differ but the underlying truth remains one, Buddhist statues and monastic complexes across regions vary in form yet share a common essence.Gandhara, often described as “the fragrant land,” remains the spiritual homeland of Buddhist art.파키스탄 동북부의 간다라는 기원전 326년 알렉산더의 원정 이후 동서 문화가 융합되는 헬레니즘 지역이 되었다. 500년 후 이곳을 통일한 쿠샨왕조는 그 전통 속에서 불교를 진흥시켜 독특한 그리스-불교 문화를 창조했다. 인체 모습을 한 최초의 불상이 탄생했고 수천 개의 스투파를 조성했다. 이들을 봉안한 수백 개의 불교 수도원이 세워지고 경영되었다.유적이 최대로 밀집된 곳은 페샤와르 분지이다. 유네스코 세계유산으로 등재된 곳만 26개소이며 10여 개의 수도원 중 탁티바히가 가장 크고 온전하다. 파슈토어로 ‘높은 곳의 샘물’이란 뜻으로 급경사지에 마치 요새와 같이 견고하게 터를 닦았다. 중심 능선에 주 영역이 자리했고 좌우 능선에도 부속 승방과 건물들이 산재해, 산 전체가 거대한 수도원을 이루었다.주 수도원은 4개의 영역으로 구성되었다. 주탑원(主塔院)은 메인 스투파를 중심으로 12개의 작은 사당들이 3면을 감싼 구조다. 가장 낮은 단에 자리한 승원(僧院)은 15개의 개별 승방이 마당을 둘러싼 구성으로 간다라 승원의 전형적인 모습이다. 주탑원과 승원 사이 중간 단은 수십 개의 작은 스투파를 안치한 봉헌탑원(奉獻塔院)이다. 주탑원의 좌측, 후대에 증축한 축대의 하부는 명상용 지하동굴을 만든 명상원이다.이 사원은 1세기에 창건해 5세기 훈족의 침략으로 파손되었고 8세기경 문 닫았다. 이곳에 봉안했던 수많은 스투파나 불상은 전 세계 박물관에 희귀한 컬렉션으로 흩어졌다. ‘간다라 불상’은 그리스인 의상과 용모의 초기 불상으로 탁티바히 출토품들이 가장 대표적이다.이 불상들이 중앙아시아와 중국을 거쳐 한반도에서 한국의 불상이 되었다. 간다라 스투파 역시 같은 루트로 한국의 석탑이 되었고, 간다라 수도원은 한국의 산사가 되었다. 개개인은 달라도 진리는 하나이듯, 각국의 불상과 가람은 모습이 달라도 본질은 하나다. ‘향기 나는 땅,’ 간다라는 모든 불교예술의 고향이다.