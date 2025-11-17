부정선거론 만연 시대에 스마트폰 투표를? 알래스카의 실험 성공할까?
Published: 17 Nov. 2025
Will People Trust Voting by Phone? Alaska Is Going to Find Out.
The largest city in Alaska is about to undertake an experiment that feels both inevitable and impossibly futuristic in an era of pervasive mistrust toward elections: allowing all voters to cast ballots from their smartphones.
Anchorage, home to about 240,000 registered voters, is starting small. Mail and in-person voting will still exist, but voters will also be able to open a link on their phones to cast a ballot in municipal races in April, when six city assembly seats and two school board seats are up for election. The change will not apply to higher-profile races later in the year for state Legislature, governor and federal offices.
But even at the local level, the trial run of phone voting — the first of its scale in the nation — could offer a blueprint for expanded use in future elections beyond Alaska.
Local election officials hope that the phone experiment will make it easier to vote, while also keeping their elections secure.
“We have a high transient population — military, oil and gas, fishing, tourism — our people are always on the move,” said Liz Edwards, the election administrator in Anchorage. “And so we’ve been trying to make it even easier for them to vote and make it so you don’t really have an excuse not to vote anymore.”
Anchorage is using a platform called the Mobile Voting Project, a new nonprofit open-source program funded by Bradley Tusk, a venture capitalist and onetime adviser to former Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York City. Citing an analysis by The New York Times that found that roughly 90% of congressional and state legislative elections were effectively decided in low-turnout primary races, Tusk has argued that mobile voting could be the secret to unlocking higher turnout.
But his push for phone voting comes at a time of shaken trust in elections. Even if an all-digital system can be kept secure — which is far from a guarantee — some experts worry that the political environment is too volatile to even experiment with internet voting.
Tusk, however, believes that it is even more risky if low-turnout elections keep making the nation more polarized.
“Primary turnout is typically 10 to 15%, and those are the extremes or different special interests,” he said. “And that’s why we either have totally dysfunctional government like D.C. or totally one-sided government.”
미국 알라스카주 최대 도시 앵커리지는 피할 수 없는, 하지만 엄청나게 미래적으로 보이는 하나의 실험을 준비하고 있다. 선거에 대한 불신이 만연하는 시대에 추진하는 이 실험은 바로 전체 유권자들에게 휴대전화로 투표를 하게 하는 것이다.
24만명의 유권자가 등록돼 있는 앵커리지는 시작은 작은 규모로 하기로 했다. 우편 투표와 직접 투표도 여전히 가능하지만, 전체 유건자들은 클릭하면 투표를 할 수 있는 온라인 링크를 내년 4월 지방자치제 선거부터 휴대전화로 받게 된다. 내년 4월 선거엔 시의회 의원 6명과 2명의 학교 대의원을 선거로 선출한다. 휴대전화 투표는 주지사나 주의회 의원, 연방직 등 상대적으로 관심을 받는 더 높은 직책엔 적용하지 않는다.
하지만 지방자치제 단계에서 적용하는 것이라 해도 휴대전화 투표는 미국 내에선 최초다. 알래스카 이외의 지역으로 넓힐 수 있을지에 대한 시금석이 될 전망이다.
지방 선거 관계자들은 스마트폰 투표가 투표 자체를 쉽게 하면서도, 보안도 더 강화될 것이라고 기대하고 있다.
"앵커리지에는 단기 체류하는 인구가 매우 많다. 군대 관계자들, 석유와 가스 탐사, 채굴 관계자들, 어민, 관광 등에 종사하는 사람들은 항상 이동하고 있는 경우가 많다"고 리즈 애드워즈 앵커리지 선거관리위원회 위원장은 말한다. 그는 "그래도 다른 데로 이동했다고 투표를 못한다는 핑게를 대지 못하게 하고, 더 쉽게 투표하기 위한 노력을 기울여 왔다"고 덧붙였다.
앵커리지는 '모바일 보팅 프로젝트'라는 플랫폼을 사용할 예정이다. 벤처 캐피털리스트 브래들리 터스크가 투자한 오픈소스, 비영리 프로그램이다. 터스크는 전 뉴욕시장 마이클 블룸버그의 고문도 역임한 바 있다. 대부분 지방자치단위 선거의 투표율이 매우 저조하고, 지자체 의원들이 낮은 투표율로 당선된다는 뉴욕타임스 분석을 인용하면서 터스크는 휴대전화 투표가 투표율을 높일 수 있는 비밀이라고 주장해왔다.
하지만 그 어느 때 보다 부정선거론이 만연하는 시대라는 게 문제다. 100% 디지털 화 된 시스템이 보안상 안전하다고 해도—그리고 이는 사실 완전이 보장할 순 없다—일부 전문가들은 작은 규모의 인터넷 투표 실험도 받아 들이지 못할 정도로 현재 투표 자체에 대한 불신이 심각한 상태라고 지적한다.
하지만 터스크는 투표율이 낮아지면서 미국 사회가 더 양극화 되는 게 더 큰 문제라고 믿는다. "기초의회 투표율이 10~15%에 머물고 있는 현실에서 투표가 어느 한쪽으로 쏠리면 워싱턴D.C. 같이 완전히 기능을 하지 못하는 기초의회가 나오거나, 아니면 완전히 한쪽 편으로 기운 정부가 나오게 된다"고 그는 강조했다.
WRITTEN BY NICK CORASANITI AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
