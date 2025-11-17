'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack slips to No. 3 on Billboard albums chart

The soundtrack for Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" dropped to No. 3 on the Billboard main albums chart this week, according to a chart preview released Sunday.The album now sits behind Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" and Morgan Wallen's "I'm The Problem" on the Billboard 200.The "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack previously scored two weeks at No. 1 before relinquishing the top spot to Swift, then held steady at No. 2 for five consecutive weeks.The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical sales, track-equivalent units and streaming-equivalent units.During the latest tracking week, the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack earned 75,000 equivalent album units, down 11 percent from the previous week.Yeonjun of K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together debuted at No. 10 with his first solo album, "No Labels: Part 01," which logged 29,000 equivalent album units, including 27,000 in physical album sales.Yonhap