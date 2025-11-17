'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack slips to No. 3 on Billboard albums chart
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 11:47
The soundtrack for Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" dropped to No. 3 on the Billboard main albums chart this week, according to a chart preview released Sunday.
The album now sits behind Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" and Morgan Wallen's "I'm The Problem" on the Billboard 200.
The "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack previously scored two weeks at No. 1 before relinquishing the top spot to Swift, then held steady at No. 2 for five consecutive weeks.
The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical sales, track-equivalent units and streaming-equivalent units.
During the latest tracking week, the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack earned 75,000 equivalent album units, down 11 percent from the previous week.
Yeonjun of K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together debuted at No. 10 with his first solo album, "No Labels: Part 01," which logged 29,000 equivalent album units, including 27,000 in physical album sales.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)