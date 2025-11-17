NewJeans member who was in Antarctica confirmed to be Hanni
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 13:44 Updated: 17 Nov. 2025, 14:21
After an announcement from NewJeans members on resuming activities under ADOR was delayed due to an absent member, it has been confirmed that it was Hanni who was in Antarctica, according to a StarNews report on Monday.
Fans initially speculated that the member in question was Danielle after they discovered an Antarctic marathon scheduled for December — a theory that gained traction because Danielle reportedly joined a running group with fellow celebrities earlier this year and recently completed a 10-kilometer (6.21-mile) race in Sydney.
According to StarNews, Hanni was absent during a meeting held last Tuesday — between ADOR CEO Lee Do-kyong, the four other NewJeans members and their parents — as she was abroad.
ADOR reportedly said it will meet with Hanni separately upon her return to Korea.
Last Wednesday, all five NewJeans members expressed their intent to resume the group's activities under ADOR. Haerin and Hyein made the announcement together first via the agency. The three remaining members then released a separate statement, which said that “one member is currently in Antarctica […] causing a delay in coordinating our response.”
ADOR has not yet confirmed its reconciliation with Minji, Danielle and Hanni.
