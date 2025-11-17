Taeyeon announces compilation album to celebrate 10 years solo
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 10:13
Singer Taeyeon will release a compilation album of her best hits on Dec. 1 to celebrate her 10 years of solo career.
The "Panorama: The Best of Taeyeon" album will contain 24 of the best and most beloved songs by Taeyeon that she has released over the course of her 10 years as a solo singer, along with a new song titled "Panorama."
The album will also carry remix versions of past songs and live versions that will only come in the CD version.
"This will be a celebration of her 10th anniversary of her solo music career, and also a special gift for fans who have accompanied her through that long journey," Taeyeon's agency SM Entertainment said in a press release.
Taeyeon made her debut as the leader of girl group Girls' Generation in August 2007 and started her solo career with the EP "I" in October 2015. She has since been recognized as one of the best vocalists in K-pop with R&B hits such as "I" (2015), "11:11" (2016), "Fine" (2017) and more.
