 WayV to release special winter album titled 'Eternal White'
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 10:19
Cover image of boy band WayV's upcoming album, ″Eternal White″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band WayV will release a special winter album titled "Eternal White" on Dec. 8, its agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
 
The new album comes five months after the band's seventh EP "Big Bands" was released in July. Further details were not released on Monday.
 

WayV debuted in January 2019 with its first EP, "The Vision." The group is the China-based subunit of SM Entertainment’s boy band NCT. Three of its members are from mainland China, while the remaining three are from Taiwan, Macau and Thailand, respectively.
 
The band wrapped up its second tour, "No Way Out," after performing in 15 regions in Asia including Seoul, Osaka and Shanghai.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags WayV SM Entertainment album

