 Winner's Kang Seung-yoon announces first tour in four years
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 11:42
Singer Kang Seung-yoon's ″Passage #2″ tour poster [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer Kang Seung-yoon of boy band Winner will hold his first tour in four years, starting with a performance in his hometown of Busan on Christmas Eve.
 
The singer will kick off the "Passage #2" tour with a concert in Busan on Dec. 24 and 25, followed by performances in Daegu on Jan. 3, Daejeon on Jan. 17, Gwangju on Jan. 24, Seoul on Feb. 28 and March, Japan's Osaka on March 14 and Tokyo on March 15.
 

"We expanded the scale of the tour to return the love that fans have shown for Kang Seung-yoon over the years," his agency YG Entertainment said in a press release. "He will flaunt his fully revamped musical color in completely new stages."
 
Tickets for the Busan concert will go on sale through NOL Ticket on Friday at 5 p.m. for members of his fan club. General sales will take place on Nov. 24 at 5 p.m.
 
Kang released his second solo full-length album, "Page 2," on Nov. 3.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
