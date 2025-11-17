Author draws on former corporate life for hit JTBC drama, 'The Dream Life of Mr. Kim'
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 16:29 Updated: 17 Nov. 2025, 17:45
A house in Seoul, a team leader at a conglomerate, a nice car and a family — does all that mean that a man is truly happy?
JTBC's recent hit drama series “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” asks this very question by following the life of Mr. Kim, who seems to have it all before he becomes embroiled in office politics and faces the danger of losing everything.
But author Song Hee-koo, the writer behind the original book that the TV series is based on, says the real focus of the story was never real estate but the question of identity, a theme that is driving the drama’s growing resonance with viewers.
“Real estate is merely the backdrop,” said Song during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo near Seocho District, southern Seoul on Nov. 5. “Through the titular Mr. Kim, I wanted to pose the question: ‘Who am I?’”
The 12-episode drama series, which premiered on Oct. 25, is now approaching its ninth episode. As the title suggests, it follows salaryman Mr. Kim, played by Ryu Seung-ryong, who takes pride in being a department head at a major company and owning an apartment in Seoul — until he suddenly faces trouble at the company and everything begins to unravel.
While debut ratings for “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” were a modest 2.9 percent, interest has steadily grown, with the sixth episode reaching 4.7 percent. On Netflix, where the show is released concurrently, it has held the top spot in its Korean TV shows category since its premiere.
Online communities are abuzz with comments like, “It reminds me of my father’s story,” and “At first Mr. Kim was funny, but now he just feels tragic — it’s actually heartbreaking.”
“It already felt surreal when it became a book four years ago and a webtoon two years ago,” said Song. “Seeing it as a drama now makes it feel even more refreshing.”
“In school, we’re categorized by our grade and class,” Song said. “In the workplace, we’re referred to by our titles — assistant manager, manager, director. But who are we once all those labels are gone? I wanted viewers to take a moment to ask themselves that question.”
The original novel, "The Story of Manager Kim," on which the drama is based, was published in 2021 by Seosamdok Publishers. Drawing from about a decade of corporate life, Song embedded in Mr. Kim’s story both the bittersweet realities of being a salaried worker and his own experiences with real estate investment.
The book, a blend of literary realism depicting Korea in the 2020s, where the concept of lifetime employment has disappeared, also serves as practical finance guidance for beginners, and sold around 400,000 copies as of this year.
Song worked for 14 years in overseas sales at LS Electric, formerly LS Industrial Systems. He began writing the book during his 11th year at the company. To avoid rush-hour traffic, he arrived early and wrote blog posts before work — posts that eventually gained traction and led to a book deal. The success of the book led to adaptations into a webtoon and web novel.
Song was also the driving force behind adapting the story into a television drama.
“I received offers to turn it into a film or web drama, but I was adamant about making it a TV series,” he said. “I wanted more people to meet Mr. Kim.”
Once the drama was greenlit, a screenwriting team alongside director Jo Hyun-tak of “Sky Castle” (2018—2019) and “The Atypical Family” (2024), including writers Kim Hong-ki and Yun Hye-seong, worked on the project.
One of Song’s favorite scenes is when Mr. Kim and a colleague surnamed Jung lie on a motel bed after a work outing. When Jung expresses anxiety about the pressure of providing for his family and questions whether last-minute sales efforts are actually helping, Kim replies, “Protecting one’s family isn’t something noble — it’s actually about protecting myself.”
For viewers who initially saw Mr. Kim as rigid and old-fashioned, this marked a turning point — a glimpse into his vulnerability.
“The drama toned down the real estate elements and expanded the stories of the supporting characters,” Song said. “Some scenes don’t exist in the original, but we discussed how to maintain the tone and emotion.”
Watching Mr. Kim — after 25 years of service — be deemed disposable and forced out of the company, the phrase “a company does not take care of the individual” comes to mind, something Song agreed to.
“There was a time when companies did support people’s lives,” said Song. “But that meaning has definitely faded over time. In developed countries, assets matter more than labor. It’s not a moral judgment — it’s just the reality we’re living in.”
Financial independence wasn’t always Song’s goal. But after hearing about a friend of his father who received 6 billion won ($4.11 million) in land compensation, he began saving 90 percent of his salary and taught himself about real estate. He started investing in land once he saved 60 million won, eventually expanding to apartments. During that time, he also worked part-time and ran a clothing business on the side.
Today, Song shares his real estate knowledge on his YouTube channel “The Song’s Place, with about 220,000 subscribers, and through lectures at cultural centers, while continuing to write. Following “The Story of Manager Kim,” Song published the self-help book “My Rich High School Friend” (translated) and a children’s book “My Smart Dog” (translated). He is now working on a movie script — a step toward discovering his authentic self through writing.
Song’s goal as a writer is to win a Baeksang Arts Award. His personal dream is to build a beautiful library and give back to society — a decision that, like his work, reflects who he truly is.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI HYE-RI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)