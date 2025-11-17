 Korea, U.S. launch joint cybersecurity drills
Published: 17 Nov. 2025, 11:27
This photo, provided by the National Intelligence Service, shows the logo of Korea's Cyber Operation Command. [NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE SERVICE]

Korea and the United States kicked off a joint cybersecurity exercise Monday to strengthen their combined readiness posture against potential cybersecurity threats from enemies.
 
The Cyber Alliance drills, slated to run through Friday, will take place at a training facility in Maryland, aimed at better bracing for future cyberwarfare, according to the defense ministry.
 

The training will involve swiftly sharing intelligence on a potential cybersecurity threat under a simulated cyberattack scenario.
 
It marks the second such drills since it was conducted in Korea's Cyber Operation Command last year.
 
Seoul and Washington will continue to expand cooperation in not only cyber alliance training, but also intelligence sharing for cyberthreats, joint participation in multinational cybersecurity drills and more, the ministry said.

Yonhap
